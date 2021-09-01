Tropical Storm Larry forms in the far eastern Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed in the far eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center found enough organization in this system to declare it “Larry” early Thursday.

As of the 4am update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Central Pressure 335 miles southeast of Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands 45 mph west at 20 mph 1003 mb

The National Hurricane Center notes that the initial movement of this new tropical system is a bit uncertain. Over the coming days, as it moves around an area of high pressure, that should drift it westward at a faster speed over the next 36 hours or so. Forecast models are split between a northwest versus westward movement, so for the time being, the first forecast cone splits the difference.

Tropical Depression 12 has formed in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to become a named storm by tomorrow. The next name on 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season list is Larry. 5 seasons on record have had 12+ Atlantic named storms by 1 September: 1995, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2020 pic.twitter.com/uI6B6R8o8L — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 31, 2021

The National Hurricane Center notes that conditions are favorable for further strengthening over the next three days. After submitting in previous advisories that their intensity forecast was “middle of the road” compared to model data, the new forecast calls for a potential major hurricane in the Open Atlantic by the end of this weekend.

At this time, there are no concerns for the US coastline with the newly formed system several thousands of miles away. The peak of hurricane season is September 10th, ten days away.

