Welcome to September! Summer heat wears on, for now

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Managed to tally the hottest day of the year so far Wednesday (at ONLY 98°). Not bad for August! Another shot at a few spots of quick rain to a stray summer thunderstorm are in the forecast Wednesday, although the window of opportunity is short -- generally 4pm - 7pm. Any stronger storm could produce a brief downpour, lightning, and occasional wind gusts to 20-25mph.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties between noon and 8pm Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to run as high as 109° through the afternoon. In fact, the entire area will feel a bit stuffy -- at least compared to the past few days -- with feels-like temperatures above 105° for all. As we trend into the Labor Day weekend, high pressure will gently slide around and then into Texas pushing afternoon highs anywhere from 1° to 3° shy of 100° through early next week. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but the odds look extremely low. Heat will be the theme as we flip over into this new month.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 97. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

