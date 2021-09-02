Advertisement

15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.5% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered have had to be discarded.

It’s a big number, but the amount is less than the 5% to 15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of the problem is that those vials must be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District including new data to COVID-19 cases
Jackie Robinson, 28
Suspected drug dealer arrested with dozens of Xanax pills
Huntsville doctor says antibody treatment shows signs of preventing severe COVID-19
Overflowing trash bins like these not only violate the city's code, but sanitation will not...
City of College Station reminds residents to be mindful of city’s code as students return to start school

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel