Aggie Football 2021 - Celebrating 100 years of the 12th Man

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the No. 6 Texas A&M football team prepares for their season opener against Kent State Saturday evening at 7:00 pm at Kyle Field, KBTX Sports has put together its 35th annual preview show that aired live on KBTX Thursday night at 6:30 pm.

During the 30 minute special the KBTX Sports team each took a separate area of the team and focused on it.

Tyler Shaw breaks down the Aggie offense that will see redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King replace Kellen Mond who wrapped up his Aggie QB career with the Orange Bowl victory.

John Wilson takes a look at the A&M defense that many believe will be the strength of the team with 9 starters back including pre-season All-American Defensive End DeMarvin Leal.

Morgan Weaver talks special teams which welcomes back experience in placekicker Seth Small, punter Nic Constantinou and return specialist Ainias Smith.

We wrap up the show with a one on one interview with Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher who not only talks about some of the returning players on the team, but also A&M’s tradition of the 12th Man and how special that is to Aggies everywhere, along with an update on how the team is dealing with COVID-19 this year.

KBTX is the Official Aggie Sports Station and will talk more about the Aggies season-opening game during its award-winning preview show, Aggie Game Day which will air live from the Aggie Fan Zone from 6-7 pm on Saturday evening live from Kyle Field on KBTX.

