Aggies host Bearkats Friday night at Ellis Field

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies look to extend an 11-match home win streak Friday as they host the Sam Houston Bearkats in a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.

The match is an A&M Football Free Friday. Fans are admitted to the soccer match free with their ticket to Saturday’s football game. Fans can also purchase their Standing for America Shirts to wear to Saturday’s football game.

The match airs on SEC Network+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with Casey Atnip delivering the commentary.

The Aggies are riding high after topping the No. 9 Clemson Tigers, 3-1, in the home opener Saturday. The victory capped off a string of three consecutive matches against top 10 opponents. Texas A&M is the only team in the nation to open the 2021 season with three straight matches against top 10 foes.

Texas A&M enters the fray on an 11-match home win streak dating back to the 2019 campaign. The last time the Maroon & White dropped a game at Ellis Field was a 3-1 loss to Arkansas on October 18, 2019. It marks the seventh-longest home win streak in team annals.

It is one of three games the Aggies play against Lone Star State opposition this season. The Maroon & White boast the best soccer program in Texas by every tangible measure. Texas A&M boasts 439 wins, 40 ahead of SMU (429), the only other squad with over 400 wins. The Aggies’ .751 win percentage is joined only by North Texas’ (.713) in exceeding the .700 mark. Since 2008, Texas A&M is 34-2-5 (.892) against in-state rivals, including a 13-1-4 (.750) record against their former Big 12 Conference colleagues.

The Aggies are 3-0 all-time against Sam Houston. The Maroon & White hosted all three matches and have outscored the Bearkats, 23-0.

Barbara Olivieri and Mia Pante enter the match as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week, respectively, after both notched a goal and an assist in the triumph over Clemson.