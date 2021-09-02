Arts Council host its largest fundraising event of the year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council kicked off its largest fundraising event of the year Wednesday night.

“Celebrate the Arts” is an annual night to honor the arts and raise money for the organization. The organization helps make art accessible to all citizens and visitors, along with providing scholarships throughout the community.

It was hosted at The Stella Hotel in Bryan and featured dinner, a live auction, and entertainment.

Last year, organizers had to host the event virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, organizer Jeremy Osborne says it was great to be able to see everyone again and celebrate the arts.

“It is essential for an organization like the Arts Council,” said Osborn. “Last year was hard. The virtual event was tough, but we were able to still raise money. But being here, seeing a lot of people for the first time in a year and a half, it is really exciting.”

If you were unable to attend the event but would like to support The Arts Council, you can click here.

