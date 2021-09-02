Brazos County voters won’t see changes in voting until next year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The final version of the hard-fought Texas voting bill, Senate Bill 1, has been sent to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott for his signature.

When this bill becomes a law, it will set new rules for the voting process.

Some changes to the Texas election process in SB 1 include:

A ban on drive- thru voting

New regulations for early voting hours, including a ban on 24-hour voting

A ban on the distribution of mail-in ballot applications

New ID requirements for voting by mail

A correction process for mail-in voting

Enhancing poll watcher protections

Establishing monthly citizen checks

Creating new rules for voter assistance

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock says Brazos County voters can expect to see these changes, but not until after the November elections.

“None of these changes go into effect in November,” Hancock said. “So for those that have already applied for ballot-by-mail, just know that we have already started processing those, and once the ballots get finalized, we’ll be sending those out. Nothing is changing for November. Everything is changing for the primary and going forward.”

Hancock and her staff spent the day training on how to use their new election equipment. She said voters can expect to see a paper-based system for the November elections.

“You’ll be handed a piece of paper with your access code, and you’ll put that paper into a machine, which will print out the things you voted for, and you’ll have to put that in the ballot box,” she said.

