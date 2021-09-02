Bryan High student competing for Miss. Texas Teen USA, advocating for childhood cancer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan High School student, Addison Seay holds the title of Miss. Southeast Texas Teen.

Seay says she fell in love with competing at the age of four.

“I ended up really loving it and I’ve just been doing pageants ever since,” said Seay.

Seay’s mother, Christy Roberson says it’s her personal experience that’s made her the queen she is today.

“We started seeing some subtle changes, and life stops when they tell you your child has a brain tumor,” said Roberson. “She was diagnosed between eight and nine years old and we had a three-year struggle.”

“When I was in the neuro-oncology unit I saw so many kids that were sicker than I was. Luckily I found out that my tumor was benign which means it wasn’t cancer. I’m very thankful for that but not so many kids are as lucky,” said Seay.

Seay says from there on she started competing and advocating for childhood cancer.

“I had to have a platform and of course what better platform than something I’ve gone through myself,” said Seay. “Of all the funds that the government gives the American cancer organization only 4 percent of those funds goes to cancer research for children, 96 percent goes to adults which is also very important but I’d just like to see a better ratio than that.”

“We’ve always told her since she was little ‘God gave you another chance, you’re meant to do something amazing’,” said Roberson.

Seay is competing this weekend for the title of Miss Texas Teen USA, if she wins she’ll represent the state at Miss Texas USA. While she’s worked for this all her life, she’s also working with state lawmakers to get childhood cancer the funding she says it deserves.

“No crown, crown, I’m going to continue to educate and advocate for childhood cancer research and I will continue to push for this bill because I know other states have passed it and I think it’s time for Texas to step up as well,” said Seay.

