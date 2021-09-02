Advertisement

Bryan opens home portion of schedule Friday night

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings will face College Park Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium. It will be the first home game of the season for Bryan.

The Vikings will be without quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss significant time this season after breaking the tibia in his right leg in Bryan’s season opener last week against Lucas Lovejoy. The Vikings lost to the Leopards 44-14.

If the Vikings are going to get a bounce back win Friday night they will have to play well against a College Park squad that Bryan interim head football coach Bret Page calls a talented team. “They’ve got good size. They’ve got good speed. You can tell they’re well coached,” said Page. “You can tell they play hard. You can tell they know what to do so I think we’re going to have our hands full but I think we’re going to rise up and give them a good game.”

Bryan and College Park are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00pm Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

