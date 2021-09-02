Hot, sweaty Labor Day Weekend Ahead

Sea breeze tried to help some across the Brazos Valley again Thursday afternoon. That boundary working northbound will keep a splash of rain possible through sunset -- but like the days before, loss of daylight means loss of rain. Friday brings another humid one to the Brazos Valley, but not quite the extreme that we walked out to Thursday. Heat index -- what it feels like in the shade -- is expected to run just shy of 100° by lunch, before topping off around 105° mid-afternoon. Cannot say no to a spot of rain or two Friday afternoon but the odds look low (less than 20% coverage) as high pressure starts to squash our part of the world. Saharan dust has returned to the South Texas sky -- hazy conditions and a slight drop in air quality hangs in place through the beginning to middle part of next week.

Afternoon highs through Labor Day weekend are expected to run a degree or two shy of 100° with that high pressure in the neighborhood. Rain chance in the afternoon heat is only 10% Saturday and Sunday. A weak disturbance may manage to drop south down the western side of Lousiana, which brings the potential for scattered rain back into the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Outside of that, pretty slim pickings around here with highs holding in the upper 90s through the middle of the month. Only variable to monitor: a weak area of low pressure that emerges in the Southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Initially the environment will be too hostile to foster tropical development, but it could try to spin our direction to add rain in the forecast next weekend. For now, confidence is extremely low and is just noted as something to monitor for the time behing.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 99. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

