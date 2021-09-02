Hovering around 100°

Afternoon temperatures climbed near the triple-digit mark again Wednesday afternoon as the sea breeze pushed in scattered rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms from the south. That rain chance will continue on a very scattered basis from sunset to 8pm. Once we drop the daytime heat, we drop any rain coverage that may be attempt to hold on into the early hours of our evening. High pressure is a bit closer to us Thursday, pushing down on the atmosphere. A spot of rain or two will be possible again between 3pm and 8pm, but there overall coverage is only ~20%.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been extended for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties through 7pm Thursday. Heat index values are expected to run as high as 109° through the afternoon hours -- but with an abundance of low-level moisture in place in the morning, it could *feel* like the triple-digits as early as mid-morning. That high pressure will eventually move and sit on Texas this weekend. That means highs are expected to be a shade or two from 100° with heat index values around 105°. In fact, looking down the stretch -- not a whole lot to break the heat around here over the next 10 days.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.