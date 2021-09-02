Larry strengthens to a hurricane in the eastern Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Larry continues to strengthen in the far eastern Atlantic, National Hurricane Center forecasts have seen indication that Larry is strong enough to now be called a hurricane.

As of the 4am update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Central Pressure 545 miles WSW of Cabo Verde Islands 75 mph west at 20 mph 987 mb

Larry will continue moving westward over warm open Atlantic waters, and likely strengthen to a major hurricane by or before next week.

At this time, there are no concerns for the US coastline with the newly formed system several thousands of miles away. The peak of hurricane season is September 10th, 8 days away.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.