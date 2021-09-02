Larry strengthens to a hurricane in the eastern Atlantic
Forecast calls for the system to strengthen to a Category 3 Hurricane by the weekend
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Larry continues to strengthen in the far eastern Atlantic, National Hurricane Center forecasts have seen indication that Larry is strong enough to now be called a hurricane.
As of the 4am update from the National Hurricane Center:
|Location
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Movement
|Minimum Central Pressure
|545 miles WSW of Cabo Verde Islands
|75 mph
|west at 20 mph
|987 mb
Larry will continue moving westward over warm open Atlantic waters, and likely strengthen to a major hurricane by or before next week.
At this time, there are no concerns for the US coastline with the newly formed system several thousands of miles away. The peak of hurricane season is September 10th, 8 days away.
