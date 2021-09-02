Advertisement

Larry strengthens to a hurricane in the eastern Atlantic

Forecast calls for the system to strengthen to a Category 3 Hurricane by the weekend
The 4am Thursday advisory from the NHC on Hurricane Larry
The 4am Thursday advisory from the NHC on Hurricane Larry(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Larry continues to strengthen in the far eastern Atlantic, National Hurricane Center forecasts have seen indication that Larry is strong enough to now be called a hurricane.

As of the 4am update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementMinimum Central Pressure
545 miles WSW of Cabo Verde Islands75 mphwest at 20 mph987 mb

Larry will continue moving westward over warm open Atlantic waters, and likely strengthen to a major hurricane by or before next week.

At this time, there are no concerns for the US coastline with the newly formed system several thousands of miles away. The peak of hurricane season is September 10th, 8 days away.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District including new data to COVID-19 cases
Jackie Robinson, 28
Suspected drug dealer arrested with dozens of Xanax pills
Huntsville doctor says antibody treatment shows signs of preventing severe COVID-19
Overflowing trash bins like these not only violate the city's code, but sanitation will not...
City of College Station reminds residents to be mindful of city’s code as students return to start school

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Tropical Weather Update 9/1
Wednesday Evening Tropical Update 9/1
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 9/1
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 2 9/1
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/1
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/1
The 4am Thursday advisory from the NHC on Larry.
Tropical Storm Larry forms in the far eastern Atlantic