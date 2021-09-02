Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to beating mother, grandparents to death

Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his...
Orion Krause pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating to death his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker in Massachusetts in 2017.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A man charged in the 2017 beating deaths of three relatives and a health care worker in Massachusetts has agreed to a plea deal in the case.

Orion Krause, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a baseball bat to fatally beat his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker.

The killings took place in his grandparents’ home.

Police reports said a neighbor called police after Krause came to his door and told him what he did.

According to police reports, responding officers found Krause sitting naked and covered in mud on a patio chair behind the neighbor’s house.

One of the officers wrote that Krause started to sing quietly and then said, “I freed them.”

In the deal, Krause agreed to plead guilty to four counts of second-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

He had been facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District including new data to COVID-19 cases
Jackie Robinson, 28
Suspected drug dealer arrested with dozens of Xanax pills
Huntsville doctor says antibody treatment shows signs of preventing severe COVID-19
Overflowing trash bins like these not only violate the city's code, but sanitation will not...
City of College Station reminds residents to be mindful of city’s code as students return to start school

Latest News

Protesters mill around a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, which was...
Virginia Supreme Court rules state can remove Lee statue
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
Homes in Kenner, Lousiana, were massively damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Ida damage seen in Kenner, La. (no sound)
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel