Reports of suspicious vehicle prompt police to remind parents to teach stranger awareness to kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Online reports about suspicious activity in a College Station neighborhood have raised concerns among parents and prompted police to remind them to teach stranger awareness to their kids.

A parent on Wednesday reported seeing a man in a white van driving suspiciously in the area of Castlegate as children were on their way to and from school. One of the online reports alleges the driver of the van was offering candy to children at bus stops.

We have reached out to College Station police to help verify some of the claims and received the following response from a spokesman:

“We have not received a report from anyone who has witnessed such suspicious activity. However, this has been brought to our attention by a third party and our officers are maintaining vigilance in the community, especially around areas where and when children congregate. As always, we would encourage parents to teach their children about strangers (see tips below), and anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity is encouraged to report it to police,” said Officer Tristen Lopez.

Stranger Awareness

Never talk to strangers.

Never let a stranger get too close to you.

Never take candy, a present or anything from a stranger.

Never tell a stranger your name, address or phone number.

Never get into a stranger’s car.

Never go into deserted places alone.

Always try to walk with friends or an adult.

A 3rd-party has described suspicious activity to us involving a man in a white van offering candy to children. -> This has not been reported to us directly. <- However, we are maintaining vigilance in the community, especially in areas where/when children congregate. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/Ze7SEr1Kop — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 2, 2021

