Rudder hits the road Friday to face El Paso Americas

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will play their second game of the 2021 season Friday night facing El Paso Americas at Kerrville Tivy High School. The Rangers are coming off a 50-23 win over Bastrop last week in their season opener.

Team from the Brazos Valley and El Paso typically do not play regular season games. This type of match-up is one you might see in the postseason. With the game being played at a neutral site this week two game will have the feel of a playoff contest. “That’s kind of what we were thinking,” Rudder head football coach Eric Ezar said. “Hopefully we’re going to make the playoffs and make a little run and so when you do that you have to play places kind of far away. This will be a great experience for our kids to have to leave school a little early, do a walkthrough, kind of have a midday lunch. It’s almost like a college game.”

Rudder and El Paso Americas are scheduled to kick-off at 6:00 Friday night at Kerrville Tivy High School.

