Tailgating made easy with Brookshire Brothers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie football makes its return to Kyle Field Saturday, and whether you’re enjoying the big game from the stadium, a tailgate, or at home, Brookshire Brothers is offering various services to make game day a little bit easier.

“Game day is supposed to be fun and it’s supposed to be easy, and we want to make it as convenient as possible,” said Melissa Crager, Brookshire Brothers Public Relations.

One of those features is designated for those who plan to spend the weekend tailgating. The Texas grocery store chain has launched tailgate ordering, which allows fans to place an order with Brookshire Brothers and have game day essentials delivered to predetermined drop zones on campus to pick up.

Delivery locations:

Lot 58 - Penberthy Blvd.

Lot 100D - Penberthy Blvd.

Lot 126 - Equine Complex

Lot 100J - 955 Olsen Blvd.

Lot 74 - 730 Olsen Blvd.

Aggie RV Park - 5744-9998 Research Pkwy

If you need to make a snap decision, Brookshire Brothers is here to help.

“Our online delivery service will make it super easy if you forget something at your tailgating spot,” said Crager.

Tailgate orders can be placed now and through Saturday at 6:00 p.m. To place an order, click here.

At Brookshire Brothers, people can park at the grocery store starting at 6:00 a.m. for $40. If you park at the store, you will also receive a $20 in-store voucher.

Inside the store you can find many options from groceries to hot food in the deli to places to watch the game.

At Stage 12, Brookshire Brother’s one-of-a-kind event venue, Aggie fans can watch the game on the big screen, enjoy concession-style snacks, play lawn games, and even hear the game from Kyle Field.

Brookshire Brothers is located at 455 George Bush Drive West.

