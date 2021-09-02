Texas A&M to Face TCU at The Battleground 2k21

HOUSTON, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball renews its rivalry with TCU on December 11 as the two teams square off at the Toyota Center as part of The Battleground 2k21. Game time and television broadcast network will be released at a later date.

The Aggies and Horned Frogs, who played against each other for the first time since 1996 last season, have met on the hardwood 165 times with A&M holding an 88-77 advantage.

Tickets are currently available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here. For event details and updates, please visit www.USportsGroup.com.

The Aggies’ full non-conference schedule will be released at a later date. Texas A&M announced it will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 22-24, 2021. The Maroon & White play Wisconsin in the first round and face either Butler or Houston in the second round. Possible third-round opponents include Chaminade, Notre Dame, Oregon and St. Mary’s.