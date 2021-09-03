Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Reese

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Reese is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 3, 2021. This cutie is between three and four years old. He’s a Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix.

Our friends at Aggieland Humane say Reese is a big fan of treats. He also loves life and has an active lifestyle.

“Reese would probably do great in a home that that is semi-active and enjoy some outdoor activities on the weekends. However, Reese also knows how to take a good nap and would probably be a good cuddle buddy,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

The good boy is vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. That means he’s ready to head to his new home. If you’re interested in adopting Reese, you can fill out his adoption application here.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a pet, Aggieland Humane is also looking for fosters. You can learn more about that here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.