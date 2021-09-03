Advertisement

A&M Consolidated back home Friday night

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team opened the 2021 season with a 68-7 win over Waco University last Friday. Tiger quarterback Brodie Daniel threw seven touchdown passes in that game.

Consol fans won’t have to wait long to see their team at home again. The Tigers will host Aldine MacArthur Friday night at Tiger Field. “Like always you enjoy when you are not having to travel and do all that so kids are excited again to get prepared and be ready to play another home game because one thing they always say, especially our seniors, they said we don’t ever want to lose a home game, that type deal, so this is their opportunity to get another win,” said A&M Consolidated head coach Lee Fedora.

The Tigers and MacArthur are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00pm Friday night.

