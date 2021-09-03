Big weekend ahead! And a hot and steamy one at that...

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have managed to pop up across portions of the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon thanks to the sea breeze. While the activity hasn’t been / won’t be for everyone, we’ll hold onto a 30% potential for more pop up/fall down activity through about 8pm. After that, the radar looks to quiet down and we’ll sit on the drier side for any Friday night plans and Midnight Yell Practice.

Pass it back, Ags! It’s looking to be a hot and steamy day at Kyle Field Saturday as we kick off the 2021 Fightin’ Texas Aggie football season. The day starts off in the upper 70s and tops off in the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits by the afternoon hours. High pressure in control means plenty of sunshine will be found in between some passing clouds, and only a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two before the sun goes down.

More of the same in store for the second half of the weekend Sunday along with a bit more haze in the sky. A late season plume of Saharan Dust will continue to filter in the haze this weekend as well as bring a slight drop in air quality through the beginning to middle part of next week. Scattered rain chances are back in the forecast by Monday as a weak front approaches Southeast Texas. While not looking to be a total washout for any Labor Day plans, best to keep the rain gear handy and maybe have a back up option to move activities indoors for a bit to be on the safe side. Only other variable to monitor: a weak area of low pressure that emerges in the Southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Initially the environment will be too hostile to foster tropical development, but it could try to spin our direction to add rain in the forecast next weekend. For now, confidence is extremely low and is just noted as something to monitor for the time being.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 98. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 99. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

