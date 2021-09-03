Brazos County investigator promoted to Sergeant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted Investigator Mike Stumpf to sergeant for the Criminal Investigations Division.

Sgt. Stumpf will be supervising property crime investigations as the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office implements a plan that will be aimed at targeting and reducing crime in the county.

Stumpf joined the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as a deputy. He has also served as a field training deputy and SWAT team member.

In March of 2015, Sgt. Stumpf was promoted to patrol sergeant and appointed as an assistant team leader for the SWAT team.

Sgt. Stumpf has served in law enforcement since 2004 and has a Master Peace Officer Certificate.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.