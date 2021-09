BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers suffered a 36-28 loss to Axtell Thursday night at Tiger Field in a game that was moved up to allow both schools to take a four-day break with their COVID-19 numbers on the rise.

Bremond will look to snap their two-game losing streak next Friday as they travel to Milano to take on the Eagles.

