Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash; no injuries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD school bus with students on board was involved in a wreck near Leonard Road and 2818 on Friday, according to Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Matthew LeBlanc.

Bryan police say the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle.

There were two students on board the bus at the time of the accident but were not injured, according to LeBlanc.

