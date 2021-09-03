Advertisement

College Station prepares to host Fort Bend Bush in district tune up

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars won their season opener a week ago with a 59 to 11 road win against Hutto.

The score would indicate that Cougars were dominating, which they were, but there were some execution issues that Head Coach Steve Huff hopes get addressed in Friday’s home opener since they’ll open up Championship next week with the start of district play.

“The one thing when you look at all three phases of the game is that we played well in all three phases, but again too many penalties on the offense. We had some drive stop by penalties the other night but the one thing that I did like was that the kids played a very physical ball game and so earlier in the year that was a good look,” said Cougar Head Football Coach Steve Huff.

A year ago the Cougars beat Fort Bend Bush on the road 54 to nothing. Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 7 pm at Cougar Field.

