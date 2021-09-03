Fatal car crash shuts down lanes on southbound Highway 6

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fatal morning accident shuts down southbound Highway 6 south of Peach Creek Road and north of FM 2154.

Drivers are currently asked to exit the highway at Westward Ho.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Authorities are currently on the scene investigating the crash.

