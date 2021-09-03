Free Music Friday: Mark Daniel Band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Mark Daniel Band joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

The band played their original song, “Kill the Fool.”

You can catch the band playing in College Station at the Brookshire Brothers on campus at Stage 12. The show starts at 8 p.m. and is completely free.

Daniel is a 2019 graduate of the Texas A&M Mays School of Business.

To learn more about the Daniel and the band, click here to go to the band’s website. Follow the band on Instagram.

Watch the full performance of “Kill the Fool” in the player above.

