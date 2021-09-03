Advertisement

Game day traditions are back at Kyle Field

Popular tailgating activities are returning for the 2021 football season
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While the Texas A&M football team is preparing for Kent State inside of Kyle Field, the outside preparing to welcome back tailgaters after not being able to participate last year. The Aggie Fan Zone will be up and running with plenty of activities for students and fans to enjoy.

Fan Zone opens at 3:30 on the north end of Kyle Field. Over twenty vendors will be lined up in Zone Plaza including KBTX to pass out howdy buttons. With the return of tailgating also comes the return of some of the game day traditions that everyone looks forward to.

Kids yell practice will be held at 4:25 at the War Hymn Statue. The football team will be making their walk down Houston Street at 4:50. The corp will step off from the quad and the gates at Kyle Field will officially open at 5:30.

Inside the on-field traditions will be coming back as well. the corp boot line, dance team, yell leaders, and Reville will all be on the field after not being allowed last year.

