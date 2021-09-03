Kerley Wins 100m at Diamond League Showing

BRUSSELS – In his final Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley won the 100m Friday night at King Baudouin Stadium.

Kerley ‘19 stopped the clock at 9.94 to defeat the field by .03 seconds, his first career 100m victory in Diamond League action. The Nike professional became the first male in the Diamond League eleven-year history to win the 100m, 200m and 400m.

The Taylor, Texas, native led a trio of Americans to a 1-2-3 finish as Trayvon Bromell finished second (9.97) and Michael Norman placed third (9.98).

It is the second-consecutive victory Kerley has recorded in as many weeks. The speedster ran a wind-legal 200m personal best time of 19.79 to win in Paris on Aug. 28, just days after recording a wind-aided 200m time of 19.77 (w/3.2) to place second in Switzerland.

One of the most intriguing stories entering the summer, Kerley started making headlines in late April after winning the TRUFit Sprint Classic 100m with a time of 9.91. The time marked his first career sub-10 second clocking.

In mid-June, the 2019 400m World Champion surprised many announcing he would enter the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100m and 200m. At the trials, Kerley earned his spot on Team USA, finishing third in the 100m (9.86) and fourth in the 200m (19.90). With his performance, he became the third male in world history to run a sub-10 second in the 100m, sub-20 second in the 200m and sub-44 second in the 400m in their career.

Solidifying himself as one of the world’s top sprinters, Kerley recorded a personal best 100m time of 9.84 to win silver at the Tokyo Games. He became the first Aggie in program history to medal in the short sprints.

Fred Kerley Quote

on the win, Tokyo Olympics and finishing the season…

“I’m happy with the win, but I’m not satisfied with my race. I didn’t execute the race how I wanted. That gives me working points because I always want to be better. At the Olympics I took the silver medal after Jacobs. People say that his win was a surprise, but everybody works hard to be the best and to be ready for the championships, so there are no surprises. Anything can happen at a championship and the final in Tokyo was Jacob’s moment. I’m very happy with the silver medal I won because it makes me one of the fastest sprinters in the world. After the Olympics, I kept working and I always stay motivated until the last race of the season, 9.94 is a nice way to finish the season.”

