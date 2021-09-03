Advertisement

Look up! 5 helicopter flyover planned for Saturday’s game at Kyle Field

The helicopters were spotted Thursday flying above Aggieland doing practice ahead of the game.
Five 1st Air Cavalry Brigade helicopters were flying above Aggieland today to practice for...
Five 1st Air Cavalry Brigade helicopters were flying above Aggieland today to practice for Saturday’s flyover at Kyle Field.(Photo and video courtesy: Marycruz DeLeon Morales)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Five 1st Air Cavalry Brigade helicopters are set to conduct the Sept. 4 flyover – with Aggies among the pilots – for Texas A&M’s home football opener vs. Kent State.

The helicopters were spotted Thursday flying above Aggieland doing practice ahead of the game.

Click here for more information from The Association of Former Students.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

