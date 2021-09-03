Advertisement

No. 1 Sam Houston beats Northern Arizona in season opener

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
Flagstaff, AZ (KBTX) - The top ranked Sam Houston football team won their season opener 42-16 over Northern Arizona Thursday night at the Walkup Skydome.

Bearkat quarterback Eric Schmid threw three touchdown passes in the game. Former A&M Consolidated Tiger Trevor Williams returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. Noah Smith and Ramon Jefferson each had a rushing touchdown in the game.

The Bearkats will be back in action September 11 to open the home portion of their schedule against Southeast Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00pm.

