No. 1 Sam Houston beats Northern Arizona in season opener
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Flagstaff, AZ (KBTX) - The top ranked Sam Houston football team won their season opener 42-16 over Northern Arizona Thursday night at the Walkup Skydome.
Bearkat quarterback Eric Schmid threw three touchdown passes in the game. Former A&M Consolidated Tiger Trevor Williams returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. Noah Smith and Ramon Jefferson each had a rushing touchdown in the game.
The Bearkats will be back in action September 11 to open the home portion of their schedule against Southeast Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00pm.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.