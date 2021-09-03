One person shot at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

According to a tweet from the department, one person was shot at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road around 3:24 a.m. Officers said the gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.

CSPD didn’t release any information about the severity of the victim’s injuries. They also haven’t released any suspect information.

Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident and the public isn’t in any danger. If you have any information about this crime, CSPD wants you to call (979) 764-3600.

Officers and paramedics responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road at about 3:24 a.m. today for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. This person was located and transported by ambulance to a hospital, where they were treated and released. pic.twitter.com/sBlOAFn77U — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.