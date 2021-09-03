Advertisement

One person shot at College Station apartment complex

College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.(AP)
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

According to a tweet from the department, one person was shot at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road around 3:24 a.m. Officers said the gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.

CSPD didn’t release any information about the severity of the victim’s injuries. They also haven’t released any suspect information.

Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident and the public isn’t in any danger. If you have any information about this crime, CSPD wants you to call (979) 764-3600.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Miss Southeast Texas Teen, Addison Seay.
Bryan High student competing for Miss Texas Teen USA, advocating for childhood cancer
The 4am Thursday advisory from the NHC on Hurricane Larry
Larry strengthens to a hurricane in the eastern Atlantic
Reports of suspicious vehicle prompt police to remind parents to teach stranger awareness to kids

Latest News

Bryan ISD bus rear ended near Leonard Road and 2818
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash; no injuries
Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Fatal car crash shuts down lanes on southbound Highway 6
9/3
Friday PinPoint Forecast 9/3
Bryan man says the power of love saved his wife as she nearly died from COVID-19
Bryan man says the power of love saved his wife as she nearly died from COVID-19