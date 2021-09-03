Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Miss Southeast Texas Teen, Addison Seay.
Bryan High student competing for Miss Texas Teen USA, advocating for childhood cancer
Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Fatal car crash shuts down lanes on southbound Highway 6
Reports of suspicious vehicle prompt police to remind parents to teach stranger awareness to kids

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden arrives in New Orleans to see devastation caused by Ida
CNN interviews the lieutenant colonel in charge of the U.S. military's final 5 C-17 flights...
Mission commander of final US C-17 flight out of Kabul speaks
Texas House District 13 Rep. Ben Leman announced Friday afternoon that he will not seek...
South Brazos Valley state representative not seeking re-election
Investigator promoted to BCSO sergeant
Brazos County investigator promoted to Sergeant
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding