Advertisement

President Biden visits Louisiana to survey Hurricane Ida destruction

The federal government is continuing to provide aid to communities in need of relief from the storm.
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden took in the grim reality of Hurricane Ida’s destructive force from the air on Friday.

Minutes later, he heard from local officials in LaPlace, Louisiana.

Biden said, “We’re not going to leave any community behind. Rural, city, coastal, inland. And I promise to have your backs until this thing gets done.”

President Biden’s visit to Louisiana comes a day after Louisiana Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy lead a bipartisan letter to Biden asking for disaster relief funding. The legislators said Hurricane Ida caused historic damage, and mention the damage done by this storm is on top of damage done by five other named storms that hit the state in the past year.

Friday afternoon, Senator Cassidy tweeted, “Met the president at the tarmac. We spoke about the need for resiliency. We agreed putting power lines beneath the ground would have avoided all of this. The infrastructure bill has billions for grid resiliency. We also spoke about the needs of southwest Louisiana. And he said that he is committed to it and that it will happen in the upcoming annual budget. We must make sure that everyone in Louisiana and the northeast U.S. is cared for after this disaster.”

Before Biden’s visit, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave an update on the federal response in Louisiana.

“Our federal government said we’d be ready to respond to this massive and catastrophic storm, and we were,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas, whose department oversees FEMA, said people and equipment were moved to the Gulf ahead of Ida’s landfall.

He also said meals and water were available for people forced from their homes and that the government continues sending fuel in to avoid shortages.

“Just as we were there before and during the storm, we will be there long after to help the impacted individuals, families, and communities in their recovery,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas and FEMA continue to recommend people stay away from communities that are still flooded for their own safety.

FEMA has a resource page for those who need a wide range of information related to Hurricane Ida recovery.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
One person shot at College Station apartment complex
Miss Southeast Texas Teen, Addison Seay.
Bryan High student competing for Miss Texas Teen USA, advocating for childhood cancer

Latest News

New election integrity bill expected to change the voting process for Brazos County voters, but...
Brazos County voters won’t see changes in voting until next year
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas law banning abortion as early as six weeks goes into effect as the U.S. Supreme Court takes no action
Texas State Capitol Building (Provided by Wikimedia Commons)
Texas House solidifies quorum with burst of returning Democrats but has only two weeks left to pass jam-packed agenda
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-District 17)
Rep. Sessions on extra unemployment benefits ending: “We need people to get back to work”