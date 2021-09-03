South Brazos Valley state representative not seeking re-election

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Texas House District 13 Rep. Ben Leman announced on Friday afternoon that he will not seek re-election in the fall of 2022.

District 13 covers Austin, Burleson, Grimes, and Washington counties in the Brazos Valley. The district also includes Fayette County, Colorado County, and Lavaca County.

Rep. Leman has served three terms as the District 13 state house representative, first serving in the 85th legislature. Leman plans to serve the remainder of his term. He has previously served as a Grimes County Judge.

Rep. Leman ran unopposed in the 2020 general election.

