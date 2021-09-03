Advertisement

TEEX named sponsoring agency for state Public Works Response Team

TEEX will provide a foundation for the team based on its considerable resources and subject matter expertise.
TEEX will become the sponsoring agency for the state's Public Works Response Team
TEEX will become the sponsoring agency for the state's Public Works Response Team(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) are joining efforts to become the Texas A&M Public Works Response Team(TX-PWRT). The team comprises experts from all aspects of public works entities that will provide planning, operational, and liaison support during natural disasters.

TEEX’s sponsorship of the PWRT comes at the request of Nim Kidd, Chief for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Team members specialize in electrical, gas, water, wastewater, stormwater, environmental safety, engineering, and logistics.

The original response team, now named the Texas A&M Public Works Response Team, was created over a decade ago to provide communities relief and restoration of critical infrastructure after disasters.

“We’re partnering together to enhance the abilities of recovery efforts throughout the state of Texas,” said Bert Nitzke, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Program Director. “After the rescue operations are done, we help communities restore electricity, restore water, help with debris removal, help with getting the infrastructure back up and running again to what Texans rely on each and every day.”

For more information on the operation of TX-PWRT or information on how to become a member of the team, visit https://teex.org/txpwrt/ or email us at txpwrt@teex.tamu.edu.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
One person shot at College Station apartment complex
Miss Southeast Texas Teen, Addison Seay.
Bryan High student competing for Miss Texas Teen USA, advocating for childhood cancer

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 9/3
Friday Evening Weather Update 9/3
Aggie fans react to rumors of Oklahoma, Texas being interested in joining the SEC 6PM
Game day traditions are back at Kyle Field
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fans prepare for football game, tailgating
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week - Reese
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week - Reese