TEEX named sponsoring agency for state Public Works Response Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) are joining efforts to become the Texas A&M Public Works Response Team(TX-PWRT). The team comprises experts from all aspects of public works entities that will provide planning, operational, and liaison support during natural disasters.

TEEX’s sponsorship of the PWRT comes at the request of Nim Kidd, Chief for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Team members specialize in electrical, gas, water, wastewater, stormwater, environmental safety, engineering, and logistics.

The original response team, now named the Texas A&M Public Works Response Team, was created over a decade ago to provide communities relief and restoration of critical infrastructure after disasters.

“We’re partnering together to enhance the abilities of recovery efforts throughout the state of Texas,” said Bert Nitzke, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Program Director. “After the rescue operations are done, we help communities restore electricity, restore water, help with debris removal, help with getting the infrastructure back up and running again to what Texans rely on each and every day.”

For more information on the operation of TX-PWRT or information on how to become a member of the team, visit https://teex.org/txpwrt/ or email us at txpwrt@teex.tamu.edu.

