Texas A&M fans prepare for football game, tailgating

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Football fans are in town for the home opener against Kent State Saturday and things already look different.

Just before noon Friday, tailgaters started setting up at Reed Arena and surrounding green spaces. Aggie fans were making their claim for tailgating this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to to sharing our space with a little bit more people,” said Texas A&M student Cameron Hurst.

Hurst first started camping out for a tailgating spot on Wednesday with Gents of Texas A&M. Tailgating is back after it paused last season during the pandemic. Aggie Park next to Kyle Field is closed for a major renovations, moving many tailgaters elsewhere.

“It’s definitely a little upsetting. It’s disappointing but you know it’s going to be beautiful once it’s finished,” said Hurst.

“I think this year is going to be more packed, more fun, more friends. It’s going to be a good experience,” said Travis Engram, a Texas A&M football fan. He and his family were in place a little after 7:00 a.m. to have a tailgating spot in west campus.

“This is the best part of the Kyle Field experience, in my opinion, other than the crowd and the atmosphere there. Everyone comes together. Come out here, play cornhole and washers,” added Engram.

Kyle Field is expected to be close to full capacity. The stadium is also cashless for a second season. Something new this year is free refills on sodas.

“Everybody’s super excited to get back and we’re excited to have them back at Kyle Field. I mean it’s not the same when you put 25 percent people in here vs a near capacity, like you’ll have this weekend,” said Steve Miller, Texas A&M Associate Athletics Director.

The university also encourages people to download the TAMU Mobile App for game day and traffic info.

“It’s going to show you where traffic is going to go. Particularly after the game where we’re going to push traffic, where we’re going to close roads. We’re going to see a lot of traffic again on Wellborn Road,” said Tim Lomax, with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

Tickets for the game are still available and it will also be a Red, White and Blue standing for America- themed game.

Masks are not required on the Texas A&M campus.

We have our previous story on transportation impacts for the game here.

