Texas A&M’s 12th Man Sells Out Student Section Again

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M students have once again sold out the largest and most historic student section in all of college football. The 12th Man Foundation announced Friday that all student sports passes have been purchased, and Kyle Field’s student section will number nearly 36,000 strong for the 2021 season, which is a record for the current configuration of the iconic stadium.

It only seems fitting that the 12th Man would be out in record numbers for the 2021 Texas A&M Football season as Aggies everywhere are set to celebrate the 12th Man Centennial, the 100-year anniversary of the birth of college sports’ most famous tradition, throughout the 2021-22 academic year at all of the Aggies’ home events. For more information on events and celebrations regarding the 12th Man Centennial, please visit 12thman.com/feature/centennial.

Often imitated but never duplicated, Texas A&M’s 12th Man began with a simple act a century ago when student E. King Gill came out of the stands and stood ready to enter the game when the out-matched and injury-riddled Aggie football team was facing the top-ranked Praying Colonels of Centre College in the Dixie Classic on January 2, 1922. Today, the 12th Man refers to the student body at Texas A&M, as well as all supporters of Texas A&M athletics teams. The 12th Man Centennial celebrates fans of the Aggies – past and present.

Unlike most college football stadiums, the majority of Texas A&M’s student section stands behind the opponent’s bench area with A&M students stretching from endzone to endzone. With the loyal support of the 12th Man, Kyle Field is known as one of college football’s most intimidating road venues.

The home of the Aggies since 1905, Kyle Field has a capacity of 102,733 and ranks as the largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference and the fourth largest in all of college football.

Kyle Field Facts

· Texas A&M’s student section ranks as the largest in college football.

· Texas A&M sold nearly 36,000 student sports passes in 2021, which is a record for the current configuration of Kyle Field.

· The majority of Kyle Field’s student section is located behind the opponent’s bench area with 26,000-plus students stretching endzone-to-endzone on three decks.

· Kyle Field is the largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference; fourth largest in college football; and fifth-largest among all stadiums in the world. Kyle Field has a stadium capacity of 102,733.

· Texas A&M has led the SEC in home attendance for three straight seasons.