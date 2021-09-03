Th “X’s and O’s” of game day traffic

Advertisement

Getting game day ready with Texas A&M Transportation Institute- Part 3
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 100,000 fans are expected to be in B/CS for the Texas A&M season opener versus the Kent State Golden Flashes, and with that influx in people, traffic delays, and congestion are expected. According to Texas A&M Transportation Institute, there are tools football fans and Brazos Valley residents can use to best navigate the area on Saturday.

The best resource Deb Albert and Tim Lomax with Texas A&M Transportation Institute suggests everyone utilizes on gameday is the “Destination Aggieland” feature within the Texas A&M University app and 12th Man app. Previously, this used to be a separate mobile app; however, that now it can be found on the free university mobile app, which can be downloaded from Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Below is a breakdown of the game day information you can find in the “Destination Aggieland” app, according to Texas A&M Transportation Services.

  • Parking — Find your parking spot and pay before you arrive
  • Shuttles — Shuttle bus routes and locations
  • Gameday — Events, tailgating tips and more
  • Routes — Avoid the traffic and get to and from the game in a hurry
  • Around Town — Restaurants, hotels and entertainment options

Click here to open it in your browser.

If you just decided you are going to the game, know there are still parking and transportation options available, according to Albert.

“There’s great options down in fan field across from the Bush Library. Up Agronomy Road there’s a lot of options as well as over by the Polo Road,” said Albert.

Additionally, there is a free shuttle from Downtown Bryan. The shuttle will pick fans up at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library and drop fans off at Kyle Field. According to Texas A&M Transportation Services, the shuttle will run three hours before the game and one hour following.

If you are not heading to the game and going about your day as usual, Lomax has a few suggestions on how to best navigate your day.

“You should really avoid Wellborn Road,” said Lomax. “It’s going to be congested maybe four hours before the game all the way through the game and then for a couple of hours after the game. Try to avoid that and try to avoid George Bush Drive also.”

He suggests the best routes are the bypass, Texas Avenue, or northbound 2818 heading into College Station.

View the video above for more route suggestions.

To learn more about transportation and advice for game day, click here.

