Treat of the Day: SHSU professor wins national award

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Bill Jasper, professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Sam Houston State University, has been recognized for his leadership in mathematics education at the state and national level with the E. Glenadine Gibb Achievement Award. This award, presented for exceptional contributions to the field, is given by the Texas Council of Teachers of Mathematics (TCTM) and has been awarded every year since 1995 in honor of a successful mathematics educator.

In July 2020, Jasper was notified of his selection for the award; however, due to the pandemic, the distinguished professor was just recently presented with the award in July 2021 at the Conference for the Advancement of Mathematics Teaching in Houston.

“This award means a lot to me since my peers from TCTM selected me for this amazing recognition,” Jasper said. “Dr. E. Glenadine Gibb was a pioneer in the teaching of mathematics for 40 years, and it is a high honor to be recognized with this award in her name.”

One of Jasper’s colleagues commented on his nomination for the award when it was announced at SHSU saying, “As a former student of Glenadine Gibb, I have no doubt she would be proud to know Bill has been selected for this award.”

Jasper’s research interests focus on retention of mathematics learning, teacher self-efficacy, professional development of middle school mathematics teachers, and teaching mathematics for English language learners.

Jasper’s dedication to mathematics education is evident through his involvement in many professional organizations in the field, including the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Southwest Educational Research Association, National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics, Association of Mathematics Teacher Educators - Texas, School Science and Mathematics Association, National Middle School Association, Texas Council of Teachers of Mathematics and Texas Middle School Association. He has also been awarded the Texas State University System Regents’ Teacher Award in 2018, and the SHSU Excellence in Teaching Award in 2006.

“Teaching mathematics is more than just understanding mathematics content,” Jasper said. “I want my future teachers to be able to help struggling students to understand and value mathematics. We have a very strong preparation program in mathematics for future teachers, and I am proud to work with my outstanding mathematics colleagues.”

