Advertisement

AgAssist text system helps fans report unruly behavior at Kyle Field

Texas A&M officials say they’re not worried about wild fan behavior at Kyle Field thanks to a thorough security system that encourages fans to hold each other accountable.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As fans have been allowed to return to sporting events in 2021, there’s been a rise in inappropriate, unruly behavior at stadiums nationwide. The PGA, the NBA, and MLB all say they’re seeing a rise in wild fan behavior causing problems at events.

Officials at Texas A&M University say they’re not worried about the rise in problematic fans.

“It is unfortunate that that’s happening around the country,” said Texas A&M Assistant Athletics Director Steve Miller, “we’ve always been very fortunate here at Texas A&M to have really tremendous fan bases.”

Miller said he doesn’t expect anything but exceptional behavior from fans in 2021.

But if it does, Miller said officials at Kyle Field will be ready. He encourages fans to alerts stadium security, ushers, or law enforcement to any unacceptable fan behavior.

“Visit with the usher at the top of your section, the police officers that are in your area,” Miller said, “if you don’t feel comfortable doing either one of those, then use our AgAssist text line.”

“AgAssist” is an anonymous tool that fans can use to holder other rowdy fans accountable. Milley said it’s a convenient way to report issues and concerns that might arise. Fans can report questionable or disruptive behavior by texting all of the information about the troubling situation to 844-724-1212. That will alert nearby officials to come and address the situation.

Fans are encouraged to save this number in their phone as “AgAssist.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6
Mugshot for Curtis Eckman from the Brazos County Detention Center.
Local realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
One person shot at College Station apartment complex
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Miss Southeast Texas Teen, Addison Seay.
Bryan High student competing for Miss Texas Teen USA, advocating for childhood cancer

Latest News

Latest information from the National Hurricane Center
Larry strengthens into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, separately monitoring the Western Gulf
Hundreds of people attended United Way's fall fundraising campaign.
United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off fall fundraising event
22-year-old Kevin Ramos was sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing two men at knifepoint...
Navasota man sentenced in Northgate armed robbery
Friday Evening Weather Update 9/3
Friday Evening Weather Update 9/3