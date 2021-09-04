AgAssist text system helps fans report unruly behavior at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As fans have been allowed to return to sporting events in 2021, there’s been a rise in inappropriate, unruly behavior at stadiums nationwide. The PGA, the NBA, and MLB all say they’re seeing a rise in wild fan behavior causing problems at events.

Officials at Texas A&M University say they’re not worried about the rise in problematic fans.

“It is unfortunate that that’s happening around the country,” said Texas A&M Assistant Athletics Director Steve Miller, “we’ve always been very fortunate here at Texas A&M to have really tremendous fan bases.”

Miller said he doesn’t expect anything but exceptional behavior from fans in 2021.

But if it does, Miller said officials at Kyle Field will be ready. He encourages fans to alerts stadium security, ushers, or law enforcement to any unacceptable fan behavior.

“Visit with the usher at the top of your section, the police officers that are in your area,” Miller said, “if you don’t feel comfortable doing either one of those, then use our AgAssist text line.”

“AgAssist” is an anonymous tool that fans can use to holder other rowdy fans accountable. Milley said it’s a convenient way to report issues and concerns that might arise. Fans can report questionable or disruptive behavior by texting all of the information about the troubling situation to 844-724-1212. That will alert nearby officials to come and address the situation.

Fans are encouraged to save this number in their phone as “AgAssist.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.