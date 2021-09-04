Advertisement

A&M Consolidated cruises to win over Houston MacArthur

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Houston MacArthur 62-7 Friday night at Tiger Field. A&M Consolidated is now 2-0 on the season.

Tiger quarterback Brodie Daniel ran for five touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass. Consol was ahead 35-0 at the half led by Daniel’s four first half touchdown runs.

A&M Consolidated will return to action September 10 hitting the road for the first time this season to face Converse Judson. The Tigers and Rockets will meet at Texas State’s Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.

