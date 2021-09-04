Anderson-Shiro defeats Somerville 26-20 in High School Football
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - It was an all-Brazos Valley showdown in Anderson Friday night with the Owls taking on the Somerville Yeguas.
Anderson-Shiro struck first during the first quarter.
QB Jordan Coronado fakes a handoff and threw to Austin Cooper.
Cooper took it 22 yards home for a touchdown. Anderson will miss the extra point to go up 6 to 0.
The Yeguas will see some scoring opportunities Friday as well.
QB Johnny Legg hands off to Deven Green. Green finds a gap and scooted 16 yards to get Somerville on the board.
The Owls offense gets in a rhythm and respond during this game.
Also during the first half, Anderson-Shiro’s Jordan Coronado with a keeper and a 14 yard run to make it 12 - 6.
Anderson-Shiro goes on to defeat Somerville 26 - 20.
The Owls are now 1-1 this season. Somerville is also 1-1 with their record.
