Anderson-Shiro defeats Somerville 26-20 in High School Football

The Owls are now 1-1 this season.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - It was an all-Brazos Valley showdown in Anderson Friday night with the Owls taking on the Somerville Yeguas.

Anderson-Shiro struck first during the first quarter.

QB Jordan Coronado fakes a handoff and threw to Austin Cooper.

Cooper took it 22 yards home for a touchdown. Anderson will miss the extra point to go up 6 to 0.

The Yeguas will see some scoring opportunities Friday as well.

QB Johnny Legg hands off to Deven Green. Green finds a gap and scooted 16 yards to get Somerville on the board.

The Owls offense gets in a rhythm and respond during this game.

Also during the first half, Anderson-Shiro’s Jordan Coronado with a keeper and a 14 yard run to make it 12 - 6.

Anderson-Shiro goes on to defeat Somerville 26 - 20.

The Owls are now 1-1 this season. Somerville is also 1-1 with their record.

