Bryan drops home opener to College Park 24-14

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team lost to College Park 24-14 Friday night for their home opener at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Vikings came out strong in the first quarter. Their first drive of the game was a 91-yard drive capped off by a Nic Caraway 20-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. After a slow start, the Cavaliers responded in the second quarter as Ty Buckmon had both a passing and rushing touchdown to take a 14-7 lead at halftime. Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, College Park’s Conner Dunphy added a rushing score. Bryan finally put more points on the board with a Karson Dillard to Hunter Vivaldi touchdown with 30 seconds left to play.

The Vikings will hit the road next week to take on Brenham.

