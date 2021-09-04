Caldwell stays perfect in 2021 after 38-6 win over Hempstead in home opener

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornet football team stayed perfect on the young season after beating Hempstead 38-6 Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Hornets will use a couple of big plays Jace Aly scoring on a 36-yard run to make it 8-0. Then on the Hornets’ next possession, Travis Balcar with a 32 yard TD pass to Tre Burns to make it 16-0.

The Hornets (2-0) will travel to Brookshire next Friday to take on the Royal Falcons. The kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

