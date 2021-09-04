College Station wins big again to start their season 2-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Cougars win big again, this time at home against Fort Bend Bush Broncos.

The last time the Cougars and Broncos faced off, College Station shut Fort Bend Bush out 54-0. This time was not much different, the Cougars dominated again, winning 49-7.

Tonight quarterback Jett Huff beat the school’s career passing touchdown, which he already held himself, at 48 touchdowns.

The College Station Cougars will be at home again on September 10th to open district play and host Magnolia.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.