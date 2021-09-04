Franklin rolls over Hearne for 12th straight win in Highway 79 Showdown

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions cruised to their 12th consecutive win with a 55-15 victory over Hearne in the latest chapter of the Highway 79 Showdown.

After not meeting last season, the two teams renewed their century-old rivalry which began 104 years ago. Although both squads scored an early touchdown, it didn’t take long for the Lions to run away with the game soon thereafter.

Franklin opened up the scoring with a 4-yard rush by Bryson Washington that was set up by a fumble by the Eagles on their opening drive. Hearne would answer with their only score of the first half, which was a 30-yard touchdown pass from Keyshawn Langham that was tipped at the goal line into the hands of running back Jecory McGrew.

The Lions would never look back after the ensuing kickoff. Devyn Hidrogo received the kick and ran it all the way back to the house nearly untouched to give Franklin a 14-7 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Lions running back Malcom Murphy added to the Franklin lead with a 22-yard touchdown run. The Lions would miss the extra point to go up 20-7.

In the second quarter, a Franklin interception set up Lions running back Bobby Washington for a 19-yard touchdown rush of his own. A successful two-point conversion would put Franklin up 28-7.

The Lions blew the game open with a 24-yard interception return by Washington midway through the second quarter. He picked off Langham’s pass just past midfield and took it all the way back to the end zone. The Lions go up 35-7.

A 9-yard pass from Lions quarterback Marcus Wade to Braden Smith later in the quarter would put Franklin up 42-7. The Lions would take that score into the locker room. They would go on to win 55-15.

Franklin improves to 2-0 with the victory. They’ll take on C.H. Yoe in a road matchup next week.

Hearne falls to 1-1 and will return home to take on New Waverly in Week 3.

