Advertisement

Health officials stress COVID-19 precautions ahead of first game day weekend

By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Health officials are stressing that even with the excitement around town for the first Aggie Gameday, it’s important to not forget to take COVID-19 precautions.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says we need to keep in mind the same things we talk about with any gatherings.

“Think about the concepts we have been talking about this whole time,” said Sullivan. “We are trying to avoid crowded spaces, we are trying to avoid poorly ventilated areas.”

Dr. Sullivan says that even with Aggie tailgates outside, and Kyle Field being an open-air stadium, visitors and fans need to remember that this virus is spreading quickly in our community.

“We know there is a large degree of transmission of this variant in our community right now, and we also know this is around us,” said Sullivan. “So we know that those who are visiting this community, there is a near certainty that visitors to this community will have this virus.”

With that in mind, Sullivan says those who plan to watch the game indoors, whether that be at a bar, restaurant or home, to be vigilant and recognize the risks being taken to make sure you can stay as safe as possible.

The number one thing health officials say the community can do to make sure that they stay safe, is to get vaccinated.

“I think our best tool for this is vaccination. We keep saying it because it keeps being true, and we do our very best to get that message out,” said Sullivan.

The Aggies kick off against Kent State Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident shuts down Highway 6
Driver from Louisiana killed in head-on crash on Highway 6
College Station police said one person was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.
One person shot at College Station apartment complex
Bryan residents Brenda and Rick Pitre share their story about how COVID-19 rocked their lives.
Bryan man says the power of love saved his wife as she nearly died from COVID-19
Getting game day ready with Texas A&M Transportation Institute- Part 3
The “X’s and O’s” of game day traffic
Bryan ISD bus rear ended near Leonard Road and 2818
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash; no injuries

Latest News

United Way
United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off fall fundraising event
AgAssist text system helps fans report unruly behavior at Kyle Field
AgAssist text system helps fans report unruly behavior at Kyle Field
Texas Task Force One
Texas Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane Ida relief
Latest information from the National Hurricane Center
Larry strengthens into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, separately monitoring the Western Gulf