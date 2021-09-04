Hot start to the Aggie game, a few showers & storms possible to start off the upcoming week

It is a hot and steamy Saturday afternoon across the Brazos Valley with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits for some. Headed out to Kyle for the Aggie season opener? It’ll be a toasty start with temperatures in the low 90s by kick-off and feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s. After sunset temperatures will fall through the 80s and we’ll sit on the drier side through the rest of the evening.

More heat is in the works Sunday with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 90s/near 100° (feeling like the triple digits) after morning lows start off in the mid-to-upper 70s. Most of the day is spent quiet, but a boundary may try to make a run for the Brazos Valley by Sunday evening, sparking some shower and storm activity. Not a guarantee, but we’ll throw in a 30% - 40% chance for rain by Sunday evening, for the potential to find this activity moving in from the north and down to the south through Sunday night.

As a weak front drops down through the state Monday, that boundary may spark additional rain and storm development Labor Day. Not looking to be a washout by any means, but best to keep the rain gear and your PinPoint Weather App handy to be on the safe side. This front won’t do much for our temperatures this week, but added cloud cover and some rain-cooled air may bring us down to the mid 90s instead of the upper 90s through the first half of the work week. Only other variable to monitor: a weak area of low pressure that emerges in the Southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday. Initially the environment will be unfavorable for tropical development through Labor Day, but it could try to spin across the Gulf through the week. For now, this is no immediate concern for the Brazos Valley and something that we’ll file under the “monitoring” tab for the time being.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain by late afternoon/evening. High: 99. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 77. Wind: SW 5-10 ph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

