Huntsville Hornets sting the Willis Wildkats for the victory

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Huntsville Hornets Football Team beat the Willis Wildkats 43-31 Friday Night at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Huntsville is now 1-0 on the season.

Hornets quarterback A.J. Wilson threw four touchdowns.

Receives Justin Butcher returned one kick for a touchdown and two passes for touchdowns.

Huntsville will return to action on September 10 to face the Kingwood Mustangs at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

