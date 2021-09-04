Advertisement

Huntsville Hornets sting the Willis Wildkats for the victory

Hornets wins 43-31
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Huntsville Hornets Football Team beat the Willis Wildkats 43-31 Friday Night at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Huntsville is now 1-0 on the season.

Hornets quarterback A.J. Wilson threw four touchdowns.

Receives Justin Butcher returned one kick for a touchdown and two passes for touchdowns.

Huntsville will return to action on September 10 to face the Kingwood Mustangs at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

