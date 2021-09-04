Larry strengthens into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic, separately monitoring the Western Gulf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Larry continues to become better organized as it churns over the warm waters in the Atlantic. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center now note that the system has officially strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Friday.

As of the Friday 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Pressure ~ 1,320 miles E of the Leeward Islands 100 mph WNW at 16 mph 978 mb

Friday 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center (KBTX)

Larry is expected to strengthen further over the course of the weekend, and is expected to become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) as early as Saturday. The system is forecasted to take a more northward turn by the early part of next week, meaning no major impacts to the United States are currently expected. Still, swells generated from Larry could cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions for parts of the East Coast after Labor Day.

EYES ON THE GULF

The National Hurricane Center is still keeping tabs on disorganized rain and storm activity over parts of Central America and the southern Yucatan Peninsula Friday night. Forecasters note that this system is expected to move over the southwestern Gulf late this weekend and could move a bit northward early next week.

While upper level winds are currently forecasted to limit significant development through Labor Day, we’ll keep close eyes on the system into the middle parts of next week.

As of right now, this is of no immediate concern for the Brazos Valley , just something we’ll file under the “keeping tabs on” folder through the upcoming weekend.

Latest information from the National Hurricane Center (KBTX)

